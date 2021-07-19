Matt Judon Weighs In On Cam Newton Ahead Of Patriots QB Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

With the start 2021 NFL season just a few months away, it still remains to be seen who the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback will be.

Ahead of his first training camp in Foxboro, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon chimed in on the quarterback battle, specifically his expectation for Cam Newton.

“He’s not new to this. He’s not new to the NFL, and we all know how it goes,” Judon said Monday on NFL Network, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “If you’re not playing to a certain standard, it’s the next man up. I think he’ll be playing to that standard, but it’s yet to see.”

The Patriots re-signed Newton to another one-year deal at the beginning of the offseason. Being projected as the starter should not stop Newton from competing at a high level on a daily basis in training camp and the preseason. The starting job is still up for grabs.

There currently are four QBs on New England’s depth chart: Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, and the newest addition to the signal-caller room, Mac Jones.