NHL Rumors: Nick Ritchie Drawing Lot Of Interest After Bruins’ Non-QO

It appears the prospect of adding Nick Ritchie intrigues a number of NHL teams.

The Boston Bruins on Monday elected not to give the bruising 25-year-old winger a qualifying offer, which made him an unrestricted free agent. That doesn’t close the door on an eventual return for Ritchie, who arrived at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline in a one-for-one trade for Danton Heinen, but it does eliminate the Bruins’ exclusive negotiating rights.

So, Ritchie is free to sign with any team he chooses once the clock strikes noon ET on Wednesday, and according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, there’s “a lot of interest” of Ritchie.

Voted NESN’s 7th Player for the 2021 season, Ritchie was the only Bruin to play in all 56 regular-season games this year. After struggling to find his footing with Boston in 2020, he rebounded nicely during the current campaign, posting 15 goals with 11 assists in a middle six role.

It’s unclear which teams in particular are eyeing Ritchie, but multiple folks who cover the New York Rangers, a team that saw a lot of Ritchie this past season, have labeled him a perfect fit for Broadway.

