Vince Wilfork Sets Expectation For Buccaneers-Patriots Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

Vince Wilfork is expecting the Foxboro Faithful to issue a warm welcome for Tom Brady in early October.

Of all the scheduled 2021 NFL regular-season games, one undoubtedly stands alone in terms of excitement and anticipation: the Buccaneers-Patriots Week 4 tilt. Not only will it be Brady’s first game in New England as a visitor, it probably will be the final time he plays at Gillette Stadium.

Wilfork, who played 11 seasons with the Patriots, is expecting New England fans to showcase their appreciation for the greatest player in the history of the franchise.

“I think it’s going to be a home game feeling for him. I really do,” Wilfork said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I think the fans are going to welcome him with open arms. I think he’s going to be embraced because of so much he’s done for that organization. You know, Tom is Tom — a New England Patriot or a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He’s Tom, and people love Tom and people hate Tom. But he’s going to a place where he won a lot of football games, he started the Super Bowl runs. I really think they’re going to welcome him with open arms. I really do.”

We can’t imagine Byron Cowart will be too thrilled if Patriots fans show support for Tom Brady from wire to wire.