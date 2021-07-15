Predicting Bruins’ Protected List For Kraken Expansion Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a few tough decisions to make.

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET is the deadline for teams to submit their protected lists for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, which will be held Wednesday.

The Bruins’ list likely won’t feature a whole lot of surprises. Teams can protect either eight skaters and one goalie, or go the more conventional route of protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Boston all but certainly will go the 7-3-1 path.

Players with only one or two years of pro experience are exempt, so someone like Jeremy Swayman doesn’t need to be protected. Teams also don’t need to protect their pending unrestricted free agents, but if they choose to sign with Seattle between July 18-21, they will count as the Kraken’s pick from their former team.

For a list of who is and is not eligible from the Bruins, click here. Now, let’s dive in.

The Locks

Patrice Bergeron — They would’ve protected him anyway, but he also has a no-move clause so they have to.

Brad Marchand — See above.