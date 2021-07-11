Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Marwin Gonzalez Starts At First In Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Phillies are set to square off in the rubber match of their three-game series at Fenway Park.

The teams exchanged blowout victories over the first two contests, with Boston winning Friday’s opener and Philadelphia claiming Saturday’s middle game. Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send righty Nick Pivetta to the hill for Sunday’s finale, while Phillies skipper Joe Girardi will counter with reliever Brandon Kintzler as an opener after scheduled starter Aaron Nola was placed on the COVID-19-related injury list roughly two hours before first pitch.

Three other Phillies players joined Nola on the restricted list. You can read more about the team’s COVID-19 outbreak in the story below.

As for the lineups, the Red Sox will roll with a starting nine similar to what they fielded Saturday. The noteworthy change is Marwin Gonzalez subbing in for Bobby Dalbec at first base.

NESN will broadcast Red Sox-Phillies in full, with pregame coverage starting at noon ET. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

If you’re not near a TV, you can live stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.