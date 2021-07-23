Colin Cowherd Pinpoints Team That Should Have Signed Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

One could argue most teams across the NFL should have been more aggressive in their pursuit of Tom Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last offseason after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

After all, the Bucs won the Super Bowl in their first season with Brady at the helm — a continuation of the success he enjoyed in New England — and look poised to contend again in 2021.

But Colin Cowherd still can’t understand why one organization in particular balked at the opportunity to make a run at arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history: the Miami Dolphins.

“The defense and special teams in Miami right now are absolutely good enough to win a Super Bowl. It all hinges on (quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa). And because they only had the fifth pick in that (2020) draft, they weren’t going to get Joe Burrow,” Cowherd said Friday on FS1. ” … So you weren’t getting Joe Burrow. You were getting Tua — with the hip issue. Small Tua. And Josh Allen was already in Buffalo, so you knew in Miami what you had to do to win this division. Because Josh Allen was getting really good really fast. And Miami passed on Brady. And now, they cross their fingers and pray that small, marginally athletic, average arm Tua, who acknowledged he didn’t really know the playbook last year, can overcome Josh Allen.”

"Tom Brady is just spiteful enough that he would have loved it. And they stuck with Ryan Fitzpatrick."



? @ColinCowherd wonders why the Dolphins didn't make a run at Tom Brady last season: pic.twitter.com/WqA973LDJU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 23, 2021

The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020, finishing in second place in the AFC East, but missed the playoffs. And inconsistent quarterback performance ultimately played a major role in limiting Miami’s overall potential.

It’s why the ‘Fins were mentioned earlier this offseason in trade rumors involving Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, and it’s why Cowherd believes Miami should have been more aggressive in the TB12 sweepstakes.