Red Sox’s Danny Santana More Likely To Go On IL Over Marwin Gonzalez

The Red Sox bench will be thin heading into the finale against the Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

Danny Santana left Boston’s 5-3 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday night at the end of the seventh inning. Manager Alex Cora said he tweaked his quad and was receiving treatment.

Boston already is without Marwin Gonzalez and Kevin Plawecki, and since the team is on the West Coast, it was unable to call anyone up from Triple-A Worcester.

Prior to the finale, Cora provided updates on Santana and Gonzalez, and what the plan for Plawecki could be moving forward.

“Danny, he feels OK. Marwin is feeling better,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “We still have to go through and see what they can do. We haven’t made a decision yet, but, … I don’t think it’s gonna take 10 days for them to be physically ready. But where we’re at right now, I think it’s safest route is to probably put one guy on the IL and make sure he’s OK, activate Kevin to have another body here in case something happens, and then we’ll go from there.”

Cora then was asked if Santana or Gonzalez would be more likely to hit the IL.

“I do believe because of his game, Danny,” Cora said. “He relies on his legs, he plays center field, too. We just gotta make sure he’s healthy. We just don’t want it to be something in 15 days, in 20 days, it happens again then we pay the price.”