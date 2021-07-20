Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Had No Idea He Narrowly Missed Career First

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez virtually has done it all in the batter’s box over the course of his 11-year big league career.

One offensive feat Martinez has yet to achieve is a five-hit game, but he came awfully close Monday night in Buffalo.

Martinez made plenty of noise in the Red Sox’s hit parade against the Blue Jays, logging two doubles and a pair of singles over his first four at-bats in the series opener. With an opportunity to record hit No. 5 in the seventh inning, the four-time All-Star was walked in what proved to be his final plate appearance of the contest.

Following Boston’s 13-4 win over Toronto, Martinez was asked by NESN’s Jahmai Webster if he was itching to notch that fifth hit and accomplish a career first in the process. The 33-year-old was surprised to learn a five-hit performance has evaded him all these years.

“Uh, yeah, I was itching for it. I’ve never got one before?” Martinez asked Webster.

After Webster informed Martinez that the stats do, indeed, reflect as much, the Red Sox designated hitter was a bit bummed.

“That’s what they say? Dang. I didn’t know that,” Martinez said, as seen on NESN. “I don’t know. I wasn’t really getting caught up in it. I was just trying to go up there and handle each at-bat like it’s that at-bat and not getting caught up in, you know, whatever.”