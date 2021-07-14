Rockies’ Trevor Story Shows Love To Red Sox Star Xander Bogaerts

NESN Logo Sign In

After receiving a round of boos during the introductions of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Xander Bogaerts did not feel welcomed by the fans at Coors Field. However, Bogaerts has a fan in Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story.

The fellow shortstop wishes that he could see Bogaerts play more.

?The AL/NL kind of keeps us apart, but man, he?s so underrated it?s unbelievable,? Story said before Monday’s Home Run Derby, via MassLive. ?He?s such a good player on both sides of the ball. I appreciate just the way he goes out there every day and posts every day. It feels like he?s getting an extra-base hit every day. He?s just a really productive player. And he?s good for the game.?

Despite not making the All-Star roster himself, Story was still happy that Bogaerts was able to participate in the 2021 Midsummer Classic.

Deserving every single bit of it, Bogaerts earned his spot on the team because of the way he played in the first half. He hit .321 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs and an American League-best 27 doubles in 85 games.

Bogaerts picked up two hits and an RBI to help the AL to a 5-2 win in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.