Here’s Who Will Replace Kevin Love, Bradley Beal On Team USA Roster

Kevin Love will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from Team USA.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, on Friday released the following statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on behalf of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward:

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet.”

This comes on the heels of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal dropping out of the Olympics on Thursday after entering the health and safety protocol earlier this week.

Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will replace Love and Beal on Team USA’s roster, sources told Wojnarowski.

Love still is recovering from a right calf injury he suffered during the 2020-21 NBA season, an issue that ultimately forced him to miss a majority of the campaign. After spending 10 days training with Team USA in Las Vegas, Love apparently didn’t feel like he was playing at a high-enough level.

Love won a gold medal with Team USA in London at the 2012 Olympics. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers last season.