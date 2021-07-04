Tom Brady Honors His Mother With ‘Happy Birthday’ Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday was a big day for the Brady family, and not just because the Fourth of July party they likely threw.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s mother, Galynn, celebrated her 78th birthday. Brady honored his mother with an Instagram post Sunday morning.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday Mom. We are so blessed to have your love, support and nurture us in all that we do! You are the best example of unconditional love in our lives and so happy we are all together on this Fourth of July!

Given all Galynn has been through, each of her birthday’s surely feel extra special for the Brady family.