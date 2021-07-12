Watch Celebration In Red Sox War Room After Marcelo Mayer Pick

With the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop out of East Lake High school in Chula Vista, Calif.

Many projected Mayer to go to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the top pick in the draft, but he landed with Boston three picks later. Needless to say, the Red Sox were ecstatic to have him on board when they made their first pick.

Check out the live reactions inside the Red Sox draft room as Mayer’s name was announced in the video below.

A glimpse into our world on Draft night: pic.twitter.com/YfkSqobekc — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2021

While Mayer grew up a New York Yankees fan, he now has a new favorite team. Shortly after being drafted, Mayer said in an interview with ESPN that “It feels great. I’m the biggest Red Sox fan of all time right now.”

The Fenway Faithful surely will like the sound of that.