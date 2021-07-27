How Patriots Are Handling Potential Of COVID-19 Vaccine Talk Dividing Team

NESN Logo Sign In

One AFC East team, the Buffalo Bills, is publicly divided on the topic of COVID-19 vaccinations. Bill Belichick isn’t directly answering if he is concerned that a similar situation will splinter the New England Patriots.

In an effort to prevent COVID-19 postponements and personnel shortages like it did periodically in 2020, the NFL is levying strict sanctions on teams that break COVID protocols in 2021. All Tier 1 and 2 personnel must be vaccinated, minus players, but if an outbreak amongst unvaccinated players leads to games getting postponed, the league basically is reserving the right to forfeit games and punish offending teams and players.

Belichick, unsurprisingly, dodged a question Tuesday about disagreements over vaccinations working their way into the locker room.

“Yeah again, a lot of those things that you’re mentioning are out of our control, so we’ll deal with the things we can control and go from there,” Belichick said.

The Bills situation started because of wide receiver Cole Beasley’s firm disagreement with getting the vaccine. He’s outspoken about it on Twitter, while some of his teammates, like Jerry Hughes, are in favor of getting the shot.

Patriots players don’t seem to be fretting about about the topic infiltrating their locker room and creating a divide.

“One of the things we saw last year when COVID got in our building was it was about us as a team doing what’s best for each other,” safety Devin McCourty said. “I’m not really worrying about anything else except for the guys that were in this locker room, I think that’s how this year will be. So whether it’s wristbands, whether it’s conversations of vaccinated, non-vaccinated. Whatever that is, and where we need to be as a team to be comfortable, I think that’s where we’ll do more than anything. Obviously, we have to abide by whatever protocols and rules that we have from a league standpoint. But I think last year really showed us — coaches, players staff — everybody was in this together.”