Chris Sale hasn’t missed a beat since returning to the mound.

The lanky Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher earned his third win in as many starts Thursday night as the Red Sox earned a big 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Sale was impressive yet again allowing just two earned runs across 5 1/3 innings pitched while striking out eight. He also recorded his third career immaculate inning.

