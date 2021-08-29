NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Renfroe on Saturday took to Instagram to remember his father, Todd Renfroe, who died Thursday following a battle with cancer. He was 57 years old.

Renfroe shared a series of photos along with an emotional tribute in the caption.

“Today I buried my best friend, my dad,” he wrote. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus. He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”

The pair had a close relationship that had its foundation in camping trips across the southeastern United States as a younger Hunter began a baseball career that would ultimately lead to the big leagues.

“Me being an only child, he was always there pitching to me, working with me at the field,” Hunter Renfroe told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell in 2017. “It was always fun to be with him, doing all that traveling, being with him the whole time. He’s always been my best friend since.”

Renfroe was added to the bereavement/family medical emergency list before Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.