Ten Players To Watch In Patriots’ Final Preseason Game Vs. Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots players will have one final chance to solidify roles or roster spots Sunday night when New England visits the New York Giants in the final preseason game for both teams.

Here are 10 Patriots players we’ll be watching in that matchup, which comes just two days before the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline:

QBs Cam Newton and Mac Jones

How will Bill Belichick divvy up reps between his two starting quarterback hopefuls? That’s the biggest question heading into this game — and one that’s difficult to answer with the NFL shrinking its preseason from four games to three this year. Jones saw more action than Newton in the first two preseason contests, but Newton started both of those games and saw the lion’s share of work with the starting offensive line. Newton also was back in his usual QB1 position Thursday after missing three practices due to a COVID protocol “misunderstanding,” though Jones wound up taking nearly three times as many reps. The rookie has made a strong push for the starting job this summer. But has he done enough to leapfrog Newton?

RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor

The Patriots’ young running backs have run well this preseason, and both could be poised for substantial roles after the team traded away veteran Sony Michel. ESPN’s Louis Riddick was especially complimentary of Stevenson this week, calling the rookie’s preseason film “ridiculously good.” He and Taylor are averaging 7.8 and 7.4 yards per carry, respectively.

OT Yodny Cajuste

Buried on the depth chart for the last two training camps, Cajuste has made a late and unlikely push into the Patriots’ tackle rotation. When Isaiah Wynn exited practice early Wednesday, Cajuste slotted in at left tackle with the first-team offensive line. The oft-injured 2019 third-round draft pick also had a strong game against Philadelphia Eagles backups last week. Another solid performance could secure him a spot on the 53.

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Wilkerson wasn’t able to maintain the momentum from his fast start to camp, suffering from a bad case of the dropsies as the summer progressed. The 24-year-old saw a lot of work with the starters this week with N’Keal Harry sidelined, however, and still has a shot of sneaking onto the roster. Wednesday’s five-catch practice against the Giants was Wilkerson’s best in weeks.

LB Josh Uche

Uche was one of the stars of training camp, showing breakout potential as a pass rusher. He registered at least three sacks, plus a drawn hold, in Thursday’s joint practice. Injuries knocked him out of each of the Patriots’ first two preseason games, so we’ll see if he can make it through this one unscathed.