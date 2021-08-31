No, Cam Newton Release Doesn’t Open Door For Jimmy Garoppolo Reunion

NESN Logo Sign In

This story just won’t die, but it should.

Shortly after news of the Patriots releasing Cam Newton first broke, many began speculating about a potential return to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo. Of course, the Patriots, who drafted Garoppolo in 2014 before trading him three years later, reportedly explored a trade for the 49ers quarterback before taking Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, a future Garoppolo-Patriots reunion can’t be entirely ruled out. Anything — injuries, poor performance, late-career backup work, can happen. However, currently, there is no way Garoppolo is landing in New England.

And there are multiple reasons why. First: He probably is going to start for San Francisco in Week 1.

The 49ers haven’t officially announced whether Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance will start the opener, but all signs point toward Garoppolo getting the first crack at leading San Francisco’s offense.

Just watch this video of Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan from last week:

Kyle Shanahan: "I got a pretty good idea" who will be our Week 1 starter.



Jimmy Garoppolo with a big smile: "Hell yeah I have a pretty good idea."pic.twitter.com/ZSb5zV2BDj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2021

Yeah, he’s going to be the starter. And he should be, as Lance, who clearly has a ton of talent, still isn’t ready. He just turned 21 years old and barely has played any football over the last two years.