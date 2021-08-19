NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman knows full well what it’s like to be on the roster bubble.

He also knows what it’s like to overcome that challenge and become a roster lock.

The former New England Patriots wideout, of course, had a tremendous career after being a seventh-round pick out of Kent State. It was in that first preseason — thanks to a punt return for a touchdown — that he really showed what he was capable of, and it was in those games that he began to earn the trust of Tom Brady, as well as the coaching staff.

So, ahead of the Patriots’ second-to-last preseason game before the 2021 NFL campaign, Edelman on Thursday sent a message to those who are in the same position he was.

“Second to last preseason game. All you grinders, looking to make a name for yourself. Today’s the day,” Edelman tweeted.

The Patriots will play their second preseason game Thursday, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. New England defeated the Washington Football Team in its first preseason game.