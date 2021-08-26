Mac Jones Reveals How Cam Newton Helped Him In Return To Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

After an uneven performance in Thursday’s practice, Mac Jones admitted Cam Newton returning to the field threw him off a bit, if only briefly.

However, the Patriots rookie also acknowledged the positive impact his veteran counterpart made during the joint session with the Giants.

“It was good,” Jones told reporters, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He came in this morning and everyone was happy to see him. Glad to have him back.

“Even today, there was something that popped up: He did something with the ‘mike’ (linebacker) — and I can kind of learn from what he did. We talked it through.”

Jones added: “Cam being back was good because we have more throwers and stuff like that. And he can come back and lead. And I can lead. And Brian (Hoyer) can lead. So, it takes all of us.”

Newton returned after a five-day absence mandated by the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. Jones shined Wednesday in Newton’s absence, but was forced to make some adjustments Thursday against New York’s more pressure-heavy defense.

The two reportedly shared reps with Newton seeing the first action and Jones ultimately working more during 11-on-11s. By all accounts, both players produced good and bad on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.