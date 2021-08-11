NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes is set to get some rest that Red Sox manager Alex Cora considers much needed.

The typically lights-out closer has struggled in his most recent outings for Boston. After he earned two losses and a blown save (and, to give credit where it’s due, one win) in three appearances, he helped turn the Red Sox’s 4-4 tie into an 8-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, earning his third loss in four games.

Cora said after Tuesday’s game that he needed to “take care” of his closer, and he’s now planning to do that for the rest of the series. He told reporters before Wednesday’s game that Barnes would rest that day and for Thursday’s series finale.

“He’s frustrated, that’s part of it,” Cora said. “That part, I can take care of it … But I’m thinking a little bit more into video and usage and all that and I’ll break him down probably in the next few hours and show him a few things that I do believe are happening. He’ll be OK. He’s down today obviously because of usage and most likely tomorrow too, and then we’ll go from there. But I’ll see him around. He knows that I have his back and everybody does here.

“There’s a reason we’re here right now at this time, with right now a playoff spot and a chance to make it to the playoffs. It’s Matt Barnes.”

Cora said he doesn’t foresee any long-term absence when it comes to the closer.

Barnes earned his first All-Star nod this year, entering the break with a 2.68 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 37 innings. In 11 games since returning, he has allowed seven runs in nine innings.