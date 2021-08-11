NESN Logo Sign In

What goes up must come down. And entering Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock was way, way up.

Whitlock, who was a Rule 5 draft pick from the New York Yankees in December, has pulled together a campaign that should certainly net him some votes for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. He entered Tuesday with a 1.17 ERA through 32 games, and he hadn’t allowed a run since July 2.

But through his 1 2/3 innings against the Rays, he scattered four hits and two runs, walking two (his first bases on balls since June 27) and fanning three. With him on the hill, the Red Sox’s 4-2 lead turned into a 4-4 tie — which later would become an 8-4 loss once he left the mound.

“I’ve got to read hitters better, I’ve got to learn quicker in an outing,” Whitlock said after the game. “If I’d have done that, it could’ve been different.”

There’s no reason to sound the alarms on Whitlock just yet. He has more than proven himself on this Red Sox team, and he has been a source of consistency for a Boston squad that seems to have had anything but over the past few weeks.

“They put their at-bats up, going the other way with him,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the loss. “Obviously they saw him a few weeks ago. Seems like they made an adjustment … You’ve got to give them credit, because this kid, he’s been solid.”

But if Whitlock was going to struggle, the Red Sox needed Matt Barnes to be his typical self. Instead the usually steady closer, allowed four runs in the top of the ninth, marking a new season high.