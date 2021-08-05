NBA Rumors: 76ers’ Ben Simmons Open To Joining This Team In Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Simmons apparently is willing to go west, as so many young men have before.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard no longer is speaking to the team and would accept a trade to the Golden State Warriors, KRON’s Jason Dumas reported Thursday, citing a source. Trade rumors have surrounded Simmons for several weeks, and the Warriors are among the teams the 76ers reportedly have sought out as potential trade partners.

“Source: Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization,” Dumas wrote in a tweet. “Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul. Ben is open to going to the GSWs though he doesn’t have much leverage in the situation.”

The Sixers reportedly offered to trade Simmons to the Warriors last month in exchange for a package that included James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and multiple draft picks. However, Golden State reportedly rejected Philadelphia’s proposal.

Dumas on Thursday offered additional insight about Simmons’ willingness to join the Warriors.

“The situation is getting worse by the day with Ben in Philly,” Dumas said during his appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” show, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s a marriage that’s beyond repair at this point. He doesn’t want to go to a bad situation. He’s reading the tea leaves like everyone else. He sees (the) Toronto (Raptors), he sees (the) Portland (Trail Blazers).