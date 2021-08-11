Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light On Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most gifted quarterback in the NFL right now, but the last thing he’s doing is acting like he has it all figured out.

The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, just 25-years-old, already has won a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP, and now has a $500 million contract to his name.

Not bad.

But, of course, he still plays in the same league as some more seasoned quarterbacks who have had more overall success in the NFL than he has. And for that reason, he’s constantly picking the brains of legends such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“I think people don?t realize all us guys talk. I talk to Aaron, I talk to Tom and they’re willing to give me advice,” Mahomes said in an exclusive interview with The Ringer. “I’m still a young guy in this league. I’m still trying to learn how to continue to have success every single year and so being able to talk like that with the guys is definitely a good thing.”

It is an interesting concept, given that Mahomes has run into Brady and some of the game’s biggest stages both when he was with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But among NFL quarterbacks, it seems relatively clear that the older guys are willing to offer guidance to the younger ones, if only because the same thing happened to them earlier in their careers.

Mahomes and the Chiefs won’t play the Bucs this season, but they will face the Packers on Nov. 7.