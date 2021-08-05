Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Five New Absences On Day 8

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — A handful of new Patriots players were absent from New England’s latest training camp practice.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, kicker Nick Folk, special teamer Cody Davis, wide receiver Devin Ross and defensive back D’Angelo Ross were not active participants at the start of Thursday’s practice, the team’s eighth of camp.

Folk, a 2020 standout, is looking to hold off undrafted rookie Quinn Nordin and keep his roster spot. The Patriots traded up to select Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He suffered an apparent foot/ankle injury late in Tuesday’s practice but seemingly was a full participant Wednesday.

Davis is a core special teamer. Both Rosses are roster long shots.

Those five joined center/guard Ted Karras (fifth straight absence), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (second), defensive tackle Akeem Spence (second) and the nine players currently on a reserve list, all of whom have yet to take the field this summer:

Physically unable to perform:

QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Stephon Gilmore

TE Dalton Keene

OLB Chase Winovich

DT Byron Cowart

Non-football injury:

LB Cameron McGrone

S Joshuah Bledsoe