This Report Refutes Deshaun Watson-To-Eagles Trade Rumor

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite what a recent report suggested, we probably shouldn’t count on Deshaun Watson taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love any time soon.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on Wednesday reported Watson trade talks between the Eagles and the Texans are “heating up.” Due to its wealth of draft capital, Philadelphia long has been identified as a logical landing spot for Watson, who still wants out of Houston.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio countered that report Thursday morning and also explained why it never made much sense in the first place. Watson, of course, still is facing over 20 civil lawsuits that allege the 25-year-old engaged in various forms of sexual misconduct. Any team interested in Watson likely would want to wait for his legal situation to be resolved before truly pursuing him.

Watson might have already played his final down for the Texans. But this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see the three-time Pro Bowl selection taking snaps for a new team next month.