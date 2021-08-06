Patriots Rumors: N’Keal Harry Could Be Traded Before Start of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry is having a strong showing at Patriots training camp, but he may just be biding his time.

Paul Perillo of Patriots.com said Friday that Harry, who made a public trade request via his agent last month, may still be on the trading block in New England.

“N’Keal Harry is having a nice camp but the feeling here is he gets dealt before the season starts,” wrote Perillo, who felt so strongly about the statement that he did not include Harry among the four wide receivers he projected to make New England’s 53-man roster. Instead, Perillo opted for Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Gunner Olszewski.

With a crowded wide receiver group, it may be difficult for Harry to receive targets, which is something his agent said factored into the trade request.

Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019 but hasn’t lived up to expectations. After appearing in seven games as a rookie, he doubled his appearances but only caught 33 passes for 309 yards in 2020.

Still, his performance in training camp has Patriots players and staff alike singing his praises. Quarterback Cam Newton said he has “always had the confidence in (Harry) to be what he is. He’s still not scratching the surface.” Head coach Bill Belichick said he had “a good conversation” with Harry about the request but did not reveal any further details.

Harry said he’s “very OK with being a Patriot.” But if he is on the move, here are six teams that may benefit from his services.