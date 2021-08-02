Tom Brady Turns 44 Tuesday; Bucs Coach Reveals How Team Will Celebrate

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s big day might not include doing what he loves most.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed Monday the team will mark the legendary quarterback’s 44th birthday by giving him the day off. Tampa is hard at work in training camp, but Arians reckons Brady has been around the block so many times he deserves to take it easy Tuesday.

“It’s amazing the fire that burns in him that makes him do this,” Arians told reporters, per the Buccaneers. “There’s nobody out there competing any harder than him. Yeah, it’s awesome. We’ll throw him a bone and give him a day off.”

What Brady will do with that free time is anyone’s guess, but we’re pretty sure it won’t involve eating a bunch of cake and ice cream like most other people. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if he showed up to the Bucs’ training-camp facility and joins his teammates for some drills.

The NFL community doesn’t require Arians’ testimony to believe Brady remains as competitive as ever. The reported temper-tantrum Brady threw Monday, on the eve of his 44th birthday, is all the proof we need to confirm his fire still burns red-hot.