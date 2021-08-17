Veteran Pitcher Matt Andriese Designated For Assignment By Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are happy with their pitching situation right now, and that apparently made Matt Andriese expendable.

Boston on Tuesday announced a few roster moves, among them designating Andriese for assignment.

Andriese was brought in this season to be a veteran arm that could start of needed but mostly eat innings out of the bullpen. He struggled to routinely be effective, finishing his Red Sox run with a 6.03 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs over 37 1/3 innings.

He has been out the last 30 games on the injured list due to right hamstring tendonitris.

With Chris Sale coming back and Tanner Houck becoming a fixture in the rotation, Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez went to the bullpen, and represent better options than Andriese in the same role.

The Red Sox, in the same release, appointed Houck as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and activated Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 related injured list.