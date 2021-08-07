What Dalton Keene’s Move To IR Means For Patriots Tight End

NESN Logo Sign In

Scratch one name off the New England Patriots’ list of roster hopefuls at tight end.

The Patriots on Saturday placed second-year tight end Dalton Keene on injured reserve, ending his season before the team’s first preseason game.

Because he was moved to IR before cutdown day, Keene will be ineligible to play for the Patriots this season. The only way he could play in 2021 is if New England releases him with an injury settlement and he signs with another club.

Players who are placed on IR during the season are allowed to return after sitting out three games.

Keene recently underwent knee surgery, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve today, ending his 2021 season. He recently underwent knee surgery, similar to the meniscus procedure he had in college. Keene should have plenty of time to make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2021

Drafted in the third round out of Virginia Tech, Keene appeared in just six games as a rookie last season — catching three passes on five targets for 16 yards — and was viewed as a long shot to crack the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster this summer.