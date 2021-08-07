NFL Rumors: Patriots Signing Cassh Maluia After Raekwon McMillan Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face.

News broke Saturday afternoon that linebacker Raekwon McMillan had torn his ACL earlier in the week and was out for the season. As a result, the Patriots are bringing back linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots drafted Maluia in the 2020 sixth round out of Wyoming. He appeared in nine games his rookie season, mostly on special teams, but was cut prior to the season. Maluia will have his work cut out for him to make the roster again, but his familiarity with the system and ability to play special teams should help his case.

Harvey Langi, another linebacker in his second turn with the Patriots, has had a solid camp and is another player that could push to get the roster spot McMillan was likely to secure.