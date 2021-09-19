Alex Cora Doesn’t Need Much Explanation For Sitting Kyle Schwarber

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Red Sox released their lineup for the finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon, Kyle Schwarber wasn’t listed for the second time this series.

He went 1-for-4 with a run in Saturday’s 9-3 win at Fenway Park, but Alex Cora wanted to rest him because Baltimore is using left-handed pitcher Alexander Wells. There also was another solid reason for not trying to get him into the lineup without taking someone else out.

“It’s just Bobby (Dalbec.) Let’s put it that way,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “Bobby has to play against every lefty and you have to pick and choose with Alex (Verdugo) and Kyle. That’s the bottom line.”

Dalbec has been a force for the Red Sox of late. He drove in two runs Saturday and reached base three times. He’s batting .247 with a .501 slugging percentage.

The first baseman looks to continue his hot streak when the Red Sox-Orioles game begins at 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN.