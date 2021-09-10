Bill Belichick Is A Huge Fan Of This Dolphins Rookie Edge Rusher

The Miami Dolphins scored a potential game-changer when they drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sixth overall this year.
But New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also holds Miami’s other first-round draft pick, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, in extremely high regard.
Belichick raved about Phillips during his weekly “Belestrator” segment on Patriots.com, saying the rookie’s pre-draft testing numbers were some of the best he’s ever seen.
“This a player that started at UCLA, then sat out a couple years, transferred to Miami,” Belichick told host Scott Zolak. “Very athletic, fast, explosive. Probably one of the best test athletes, honestly, that I’ve ever evaluated. His numbers and his size and his athletic skills go up there against anybody in any era. Big, explosive player on the edge that they added.”
That’s high praise from someone who’s entering his 47th season as an NFL head coach. But Phillips’ pro day was undeniably impressive.
Among edge defenders, the 22-year-old tested in the 94th percentile in the 40-yard dash (with a 10-yard split in the 87th percentile), the 92nd percentile in the short shuttle, the 91st percentile in the broad jump and the 81st percentile in the vertical jump at 6-foot-5 1/2, 260 pounds, according to Mockdraftable.
Belichick was in attendance at that workout.
Had the top of this year’s draft played out differently, Phillips might be a Patriot rather than preparing to face them this Sunday. He was rumored as a potential target for New England at pick No. 15. The Patriots wound up taking quarterback Mac Jones at that spot. Miami grabbed Phillips two picks later.
It’s unclear how prominent a role Phillips will play in Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters this week that Miami will “find a way to get him some snaps.” Phillips played 56 defensive snaps during the preseason and is considered a leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Belichick also praised Waddle, noting the former Alabama wideout’s speed and explosiveness.
“That’s a big weapon for them that the Dolphins have added,” he said.