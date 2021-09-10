Bill Belichick Is A Huge Fan Of This Dolphins Rookie Edge Rusher

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins scored a potential game-changer when they drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sixth overall this year.

But New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also holds Miami’s other first-round draft pick, edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, in extremely high regard.

Belichick raved about Phillips during his weekly “Belestrator” segment on Patriots.com, saying the rookie’s pre-draft testing numbers were some of the best he’s ever seen.

“This a player that started at UCLA, then sat out a couple years, transferred to Miami,” Belichick told host Scott Zolak. “Very athletic, fast, explosive. Probably one of the best test athletes, honestly, that I’ve ever evaluated. His numbers and his size and his athletic skills go up there against anybody in any era. Big, explosive player on the edge that they added.”

"His athletic skills will go up there against anybody, in any era."



BB previews Jaelan Phillips and the Dolphins defense on the Belestrator. pic.twitter.com/l58lNDWa5y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2021

That’s high praise from someone who’s entering his 47th season as an NFL head coach. But Phillips’ pro day was undeniably impressive.

Among edge defenders, the 22-year-old tested in the 94th percentile in the 40-yard dash (with a 10-yard split in the 87th percentile), the 92nd percentile in the short shuttle, the 91st percentile in the broad jump and the 81st percentile in the vertical jump at 6-foot-5 1/2, 260 pounds, according to Mockdraftable.