NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Ninkovich has gone from New England Patriots front seven stalwart to New England Patriots insider.

The retired Pats edge rusher has increasingly dropped the “here’s what I know from people inside Gillette Stadium” card this season. The one that raised the most eyebrows came when he said that Mac Jones essentially had to teach Cam Newton the playbook.

Newton emphatically disputed that claim, and Patriots captain Devin McCourty, who spent many years with Ninkovich, was asked about his former teammate’s sourcing.

“I think you’ve got to get Ninko in there, and we’ve got to get him on the show and reveal his sources, let us know what’s going on,” McCourty joked on WEEI. “My guy Nink is turning into full media sources and ‘I talk to this source and that source.’ I don’t know, we’ve got to ask Ninko about that one.”

So are his sources fraudulent?

“See, I don’t want to start spreading no rumors, I don’t know,” McCourty quipped. “Ninko is a smart guy, so I don’t know.”

What did Devin McCourty think of @ninko50 saying Mac was teaching Cam the #Patriots playbook?



"He's going to have to come in and reveal his sources."



?: 93.7 FM @weei

?: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

? : https://t.co/2YS6X8Hwa2

?: https://t.co/L38S8Erqw8 pic.twitter.com/u7zHwNGO4y — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 10, 2021

Hey, it is tough to penetrate the walls of Gillette Stadium and get inside information to report. So, if Ninkovich is able to do that, then good for him.