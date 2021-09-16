NESN Logo Sign In

Make that 13 straight wins.

This one didn’t come easy, with the Connecticut Sun’s offense struggling early against the New York Liberty. But after regrouping at the break, the Sun came out with a vengeance to blow them out, 98-69.

Connecticut improves to 24-6 with the win, while New York falls to 11-20.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This was a meaningless game for the Sun.

They clinched the playoffs weeks ago, and have the WNBA’s No. 1 seed and a double-round bye secured. But still, they found something to play for.

On the line Wednesday was a franchise-best 13-game win streak. And when the New York Liberty were beating the Sun at the half, holding every member of the team under 10 points, Connecticut showed the fight they’ll need to exhibit in the WNBA playoffs to come.