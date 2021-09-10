CT Sun Wrap: Strong Start Helps Connecticut Cruise Past Sparks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun took it to the Los Angeles Sparks early and often Thursday night as the visitors departed Staples Center with a dominant 75-57 victory.

The Sun, who now have won 11 games in a row, improved their league-best record to 23-6 while the Sparks fell to 10-19.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun put together an absolutely dominant start on both ends of the floor Thursday night, and it ultimately put them in a favorable position from the jump. Connecticut outscored the Sparks 17-0 (!!) in the first five minutes of the game and never looked back. Jonquel Jones scored 10 of her 17 first-half points midway through the first quarter with a 3-pointer getting the offense started. Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner were helping Jonquel Jones on the offensive end to start, as well. The Sun defense then forced LA to start 0-for-4 with four turnovers in the opening five minutes. The Sparks closed the gap to 19-8 after the first quarter, but the Sun extended it back to 17 in the opening minutes of the second quarter, which is the lead they held at the half.

Talk about not wasting any time. pic.twitter.com/tczqouf8Iz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 10, 2021

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jonquel Jones led the way with a double-double including a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds. She was 8-for-14 from the field and filled the stat sheet with three steals, two blocks and two assists.

There it is:



Signature Jonquel Jones?? pic.twitter.com/SwrXx6LFR5 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 10, 2021

It?s Jonquel Jones world and we?re all just living in it ? pic.twitter.com/P1uQR5TlCZ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 10, 2021

— Brionna Jones continued to be an efficient weapon for the Sun on the offensive end as she finished with 15 points on 7-for-8 from the field. She added three rebounds and one steal, as well.



— DeWanna Bonner did not have her best shooting night (2-for-10), but made up for it at the free throw line as she finished with 11 points and a team-high five assists.

