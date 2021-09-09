David Backes Announces Retirement, Signs One-Day Contract With Blues

NESN Logo Sign In

David Backes is calling it a career.

The longtime NHL forward, whose career included stints with the St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks, officially retired Thursday. He marked the occasion by signing a one-day contract with the Blues, the team he spent the bulk of his career on and had the most success with.

Backes penned an emotional letter, which the Blues posted on their website (and can be read in full here)

Here is an excerpt:

And now we are here, my NHL chapter has concluded.

The game got faster and younger and I haven’t been associated with either of those adjectives in a long time.

My final goal was to play 1,000 games, but I came up 35 short.