Doesn’t Sound Like Cam Newton Will Sign With New Team Anytime Soon

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton might be a free agent for a while.

The 32-year-old remains without a job following last week’s release from the Patriots. In the days since his New England departure, there has been very little in the way of reporting on Newton’s NFL future.

League insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday was asked whether there’s a team showing interest in Newton.

“If there is, I haven’t found it,” Rapoport said during a “Gresh & Keefe” WEEI appearance. “I would never rule anything out in that situation because sometimes teams like to keep it quiet. I just, I haven’t found a possible home.

And, really that’s not surprising. If you go back last year before the season, (Newton) didn’t have a ton of interest before the Patriots decided to sign him. And this offseason he didn’t have a ton of interest before the Patriots decided to sign him again. So, it’s not like teams are going to look at the preseason tape and say, ‘OK, well, now I believe he can be a starter.’ “

The biggest thing working against Newton: a lack of available starting quarterback jobs in the NFL. Really, there are none.

And, according to Rapoport, Newton might not be interested in backing anyone up.