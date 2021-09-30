Fantasy Football Deep Dive: Four Under-The Radar Wideouts To Add, Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you having trouble maintaining depth at the receiver position in your fantasy football league?

Maybe it’s due to injuries to players who were drafted as depth pieces like Jerry Jeudy, Michael Gallup or even the once-promising Elijah Moore. Or maybe it’s the fact you could be left elevating others from the bench to the starting lineup with both DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Lockett, a pair of clear-cut WR1s, banged up.

Well, we dissected some advanced fantasy football stats courtesy of SportRadar and ran through the nitty-gritty to determine a handful of receivers that are worth adding or, depending on how bad the situation you’re in, perhaps even elevating to your lineup ahead of Week 4.

Of note, all advanced statistics are courtesy of SportRadar and depict full-point PPR fantasy football leagues.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Patrick has recorded two touchdowns in three games and he’s about to see a whole lot more targets. The Broncos continue to be without Jeudy (injured reserve) and now will be without fellow wideout K.J. Hamler. Those two players combine for 11 of the 19 targets to receivers in a Week 1 win before Jeudy’s injury. It now opens the door for it to become the Courtland Sutton-Tim Patrick show in Week 4 and beyond. Patrick, specifically, has recorded 3.18 points per target through three weeks, which ranks third among players who have 10 or more targets behind only Ja’Marr Chase and Lockett. He also has four “explosive plays,” which are defined of 16 yards or more, while the big-bodied Patrick has received 30% of the team’s red zone targets. He is owned in 36% of Yahoo! leagues — a 14% jump from last week.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

With the way quarterback Derek Carr is slingin’ it through three weeks, fantasy owners may want a piece of the Raiders offense, which ranks first in passing yards per game. Renfrow, who is owned in just 22% of Yahoo! leagues, is the piece you probably should consider. The third-year wideout is leading the Raiders in targets (7.3 per game) and ranks first among Las Vegas receivers in touches per game behind 2.65 points per touch. The shifty slot receiver is great after the catch, too, averaging almost seven yards at the catch and tacking on another six yards thereafter. With Carr’s arm and Renfrow’s route-running ability, the Clemson product has five explosive plays.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

Chances are some fantasy owners stayed away from the 34-year-old receiver seeing as though Stefon Diggs would claim the lion’s share of targets, right? Well, that may be. But even with Sanders third on the team in targets (Diggs, Cole Beasley) he’s certainly made them count — and others are taking notice as he’s jumped to being owned 53% from 26% the week prior on Yahoo! leagues. Sanders ranks first among those three weapons in points per target (2.12) and points per touch (3.85) — the latter which is more than double Beasley. He’s been more efficient down field than the other two as he averages 15 air yards per reception with four explosive plays. And despite seeing just 10% of red zone targets, Sanders already has two receiving touchdowns in three games. The Bills love to throw the football (fourth in passing attempts per game) and Sanders is a low-key asset helping them do just that.