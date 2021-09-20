NESN Logo Sign In

What a ride that was.

The Baltimore Ravens earned a thrilling 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2. And the forth quarter made it all happen.

On third-and-12 from the Kansas City 49, Patrick Mahomes threw up an interception with 14:13 left on the clock, with Travon Young making the game-altering play as the Chiefs quarterback was sacked. Though he was picked off twice earlier in the game himself, Lamar Jackson capitalized for Baltimore, running in and laying out for a two-yard keeper that cut the Ravens deficit to 25-30.

Touchdown, 8!



Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/JhK5KSItx4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021

Baltimore and its young defenders, namely, Odafe Oweh, changed the game. The Ravens got the ball back just over two minutes later and Jackson led them on a 14-play, 68 yard drive that ended in a one-yard rush.

Still, Mahomes was a threat into the two-minute warning, but Oweh came up clutch with a fumble recovery and Jackson managed to convert a fourth-and-1 that all but ended the game.