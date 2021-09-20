What a ride that was.
The Baltimore Ravens earned a thrilling 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 2. And the forth quarter made it all happen.
On third-and-12 from the Kansas City 49, Patrick Mahomes threw up an interception with 14:13 left on the clock, with Travon Young making the game-altering play as the Chiefs quarterback was sacked. Though he was picked off twice earlier in the game himself, Lamar Jackson capitalized for Baltimore, running in and laying out for a two-yard keeper that cut the Ravens deficit to 25-30.
Baltimore and its young defenders, namely, Odafe Oweh, changed the game. The Ravens got the ball back just over two minutes later and Jackson led them on a 14-play, 68 yard drive that ended in a one-yard rush.
Still, Mahomes was a threat into the two-minute warning, but Oweh came up clutch with a fumble recovery and Jackson managed to convert a fourth-and-1 that all but ended the game.
Still, the craziest play came in the first quarter, and we’d be remiss to not go back to one of the best moments of the game.
Same time, same place on Monday?