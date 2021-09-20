Gnarly Mac Jones Headbutt Draws Great Reaction From Kendrick Bourne

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones got after it Sunday afternoon in New York.

The Patriots rookie quarterback willingly joined a pile near the end zone and later threw a block in New England’s 25-6 win over the Jets. And those might be the least aggressive things that Jones did at MetLife Stadium.

Following James White’s seven-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Jones delivered a vicious, congratulatory headbutt to receiver Kendrick Bourne. The intense moment drew a great reaction from the Patriots receiver.

“Yeah! My dawg built different,” Bourne tweeted after the game. “Almsot gave me a concussion.”

Take a look:

Add that to the growing list of Tom Brady-esque things that Jones does.