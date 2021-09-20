NESN Logo Sign In

The reality is that Vegas doesn’t have the same edge with WNBA odds as it does with other sports.

So if you’ve been watching the Connecticut Sun all season, you either can be upset that sportsbooks have disrespected them all year — or profit off it.

Postseason play kicks off Thursday, Sept. 23, though the Sun have a double-round bye right into the semifinals. They clinched the No. 1 seed back on Sept. 11 before closing out the regular season on a 14-game win streak that predates the All-Star and Olympic break. This momentum entering the playoffs is unprecedented in the WNBA, and yet Fanduel Sportsbook had Connecticut at +200 to win the finals — narrow favorites over the Las Vegas Aces (+230) — at the conclusion of the regular season Sunday night.

WNBA Finals

Connecticut +200

Las Vegas +230

Seattle Storm +400

Minnesota Lynx +800

It’s the Sun’s tournament to lose, yes. But if you’re going to bet on the unpredictable WNBA, this is as safe a future as it gets, with potential to profit $200 off a $100 wager.

Defense wins championships, and Connecticut’s is really something this season, leading the league with a 93.9 rating.

A case could be made for the entire starting five — comprised of Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Briann January and Jasmine Thomas — to contend for All-Defensive honors. Jonquel Jones leads the league in total rebounds, while Brionna Jones ranks second in offensive boards.