It appears someone will wear No. 1 for the New England Patriots this season after all.

After Cam Newton was released by the New England, paving the way for Mac Jones to be the Week 1 starter, his No. 1 that he’d worn for his entire career became available. And it looks like N’Keal Harry will be the one to take it.

The Patriots wide receiver posted a photo to his Instagram account Monday night of him in a No. 1 jersey with the caption, “Uno??.”

Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo reported earlier Monday that Harry indeed will switch numbers, but he isn’t the only one. Nelson Agholor will wear 15 instead of 13, Christian Barmore will wear 70 after having 90 as his number.

Harry will begin the season in injured reserve, but when he returns he’ll have a new number to begin a new season.