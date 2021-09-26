James White Injury Sparks Concern On Twitter During Patriots Vs. Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

James White suffered a hip injury Sunday during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

It didn’t look good, as the Patriots running back was carted off the field in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

White’s teammates, as you’d imagine, showed great concern, even though the extent of the injury was not immediately known. And said concern was evident on social media, too, where folks on Twitter responded to White’s potentially serious ailment.

Here’s a look at how some media members, fans and (gulp) fantasy football owners reacted:

The Patriots immediately ruled James White out with a hip injury. Never good when the announcement comes that quickly. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 26, 2021

Patriots quickly rule James White out with a hip injury. Ugh — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 26, 2021

nope. nope nope nope nope nope. https://t.co/bxqELhq7fR — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) September 26, 2021

Patriots veteran RB James White was carted off with a hip injury. Hoping for the best ? pic.twitter.com/Mc9ksi9sor — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 26, 2021

I?m saying R hip injury with possible subluxation for James White. Landed on his knee and the forces went to his posterior hip. Sucks big time! #Patriots @Patriots — LennyMacrina.com (@LenMacPT) September 26, 2021

Gotta think that James White probably fractured his acetabulum (same injury Tua had in college). For a running back his age, that?s likely a career-ender. Which SUCKS. — Christopher Geary (@ChrisGearyOrtho) September 26, 2021

#NOvsNE RB James White suffered what looks like a hip subluxation. He has been ruled out of the game. Similar to the Fitzpatrick and Tua injury. — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) September 26, 2021

James White ruled out early with what appears to be a mechanism of injury similar to that of Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Would anticipate multi-week absence coming for White — Matthew Betz (@TheFantasyPT) September 26, 2021

James White injury is very bad news. Patriots OL is playing soft. Using a league-high 8 draws through two weeks. More than 15 teams had all of 2020.



It's a bunch of draws and screens right now. — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 26, 2021

James White is a massively important player for the Ptas. If his injury is serious, then the Pats are in trouble. — Ray Guarino (@rayguarino) September 26, 2021

James White(Patriots) injury has the Tua/Bo Jackson look to it. Let?s hope it?s not that severe. ?? — Brock Coogler (@brockcoogler) September 26, 2021

The consensus: Not good.

White, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, obviously has become a huge part of New England’s offense over the years, including the early part of this season as a security blanket for rookie quarterback Mac Jones out of the Patriots’ backfield.