James White Injury Sparks Concern On Twitter During Patriots Vs. Saints

White was ruled out with a hip injury Sunday

James White suffered a hip injury Sunday during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.

It didn’t look good, as the Patriots running back was carted off the field in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

White’s teammates, as you’d imagine, showed great concern, even though the extent of the injury was not immediately known. And said concern was evident on social media, too, where folks on Twitter responded to White’s potentially serious ailment.

White, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, obviously has become a huge part of New England’s offense over the years, including the early part of this season as a security blanket for rookie quarterback Mac Jones out of the Patriots’ backfield.

