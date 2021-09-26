Rodney Harrison Has Blunt, Brutally Honest Ben Roethlisberger Take

NESN Logo Sign In

We might be watching the very sharp decline of Ben Roethlisberger.

The best days obviously are behind the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, but he has looked particularly sluggish this season. Perhaps his worst showing came Sunday in an embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Roethlisberger looked borderline clueless, and was moving lethargically as he completed 38 of the 58 passes he threw for 318 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Perhaps former New England Patriots defensive back Rodney Harrison put it best during Football Night in America on Sunday night.

Rodney Harrison on Ben Roethlisberger: ?He looks extremely old.? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 26, 2021

Hey, this is Roethlisberger’s age-39 season, and not everybody is Tom Brady. But there will probably come a point this season, barring a turnaround, when he is hurting the Steelers more than helping, and that could be a problem for a Pittsburgh team that still has playoff aspirations.