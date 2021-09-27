Julian Edelman Thanks Patriots Fans In Legitimately Thoughtful Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

The love affair between Julian Edelman and Patriots fans likely will last forever.

Edelman, who retired last spring following a fan-less season in Foxboro, finally got closure Sunday during halftime of New England’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The future Patriots Hall of Famer delivered one final sideline sprint along with a speech in front of a sold-out Gillette Stadium crowd.

On Monday, Edelman used Instagram to further express his gratitude toward Patriots fans.

Take a look:

Ever since my retirement 5 months ago, I’ve been at peace with my decision but the one thing that I felt was missing was a final goodbye to you, pats nation. Yesterday we got that goodbye. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me and for my family, and I wouldn’t be where I am without every single one of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. #FoxboroForever

Unfortunately, the Patriots were not able to deliver a win on Edelman’s big day. New Orleans left Gillette Stadium with a 28-13 victory.