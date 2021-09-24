NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Hayes probably dreaded Friday knowing he would have to talk about his brother, Jimmy, who unexpectedly died last month.

Jimmy played in the NHL for seven years, spending time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Kevin is entering Year 8 in the NHL and his third season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He met with reporters Friday in what was his first public appearance since the death of his brother.

“My brother was a special person. He touched a lot of lives,” Kevin told reporters. “He really enjoyed life and really enjoyed helping others. It sucks that he’s gone. It happened way too fast.”

Kevin referred to Jimmy as his “biggest supporter,” and noted Kevin was the one he’d talk to if he had a bad game.

“It’s going to be weird stepping on the ice for the first time knowing that my brother’s not there,” Kevin said. “When I’m having bad days or bad games or not playing up to (what) all the fans want me to here, I’ll just think of my brother, and hopefully he’ll push me through.

“I don’t think my life will ever be the same, honestly, but it is really nice to be here in Philly with the guys,” Kevin said.