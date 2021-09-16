(-6) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Mike: Jets. Bill Belichick’s dominance of rookie QBs paired with the Jets’ O-line issues is worth noting. But New England had its own protection problems and Trent Brown is now hobbled. New York, meanwhile, led the league in Week 1 pass rush win rate. The Patriots might not be ready to cover touchdown spreads on the road in the division just yet.

Ricky: Patriots. Expect another long day for Zach Wilson, especially with left tackle Mekhi Becton sidelined and New England’s defense champing at the bit to get right before back-to-back showdowns with New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

(-3.5) San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Eagles. San Francisco has had some problems with running quarterbacks, and they’re also already banged up, especially in the secondary after losing Jason Verrett for the year. Philly will put Jalen Hurts in a position to succeed, and the Eagles keep it close in a shootout.

Ricky: 49ers. I know Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco can score points against competition better than Detroit, whereas I’d like to see evidence that Nick Sirianni’s offense in Philadelphia is capable of replicating the Week 1 success it had against Atlanta. With each team leaning on its ground game and a quick-strike passing attack, the 49ers’ linebacking corps could be the difference this week.

Las Vegas Raiders at (-5.5) Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Steelers. Ultimate letdown spot for Vegas, coming off an emotional, overtime home opener and now having to go play an early game on the road against an elite defense.

Ricky: Raiders. It doesn’t appear the Steelers’ offensive issues have been solved, as Pittsburgh totaled just 4.6 yards per play in its Week 1 win over Buffalo. The O-line was shaky, the quarterback play wasn’t great, and it ultimately took a blocked punt, along with several Bills miscues, for the Steelers to leave Orchard Park with a season-opening win.

Minnesota Vikings at (-4.5) Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. Minnesota’s defense is better (I think?) than Tennessee’s, which should allow the Vikings to stay within the game script longer. Maybe that sets Dalvin Cook up for a big game in which the Vikings control the clock and keep it close. Clearly, I’m not confident with this one.

Ricky: Vikings. The number jumped from -3 on the lookahead, thanks to how each team performed in Week 1. Thus, this seems like a classic overreaction spot, where Minnesota’s offense exposes the flaws in Arizona’s defense that Tennessee couldn’t.

Atlanta Falcons at (-12) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Bucs. Tampa Bay didn’t lose Week 1, but it wasn’t overly pretty. Now, they get extra rest to tighten things up, and just eliminating the turnovers will go a long way, too. This Falcons team isn’t nearly as good as the Dallas team that took the Bucs to the wire, either.

Ricky: Falcons. Tampa Bay might follow Kansas City’s lead this season, in that inflated spreads could make the Bucs a difficult team to confidently back week-to-week despite a usually sizable talent advantage. (The Chiefs are 1-10-1 ATS in their last 12 games dating back to last season.) Is a blowout possible? Absolutely. But the Falcons bottomed out in Week 1, offering some value to those willing to bank on improvement in an early-season divisional matchup.

Dallas Cowboys at (-3.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. LA’s offensive line was incredible in Week 1 against a much better Washington pass rush. The Cowboys won’t get to Justin Herbert, giving him time to take advantage of the mismatches, just like Tom Brady did.

Ricky: Chargers. Don’t love the line jumping a half-point, but them’s the breaks. Los Angeles has a significant defensive advantage, as well as a multidimensional offense that’s capable of exploiting mismatches on the ground and through the air. Week 1 also felt like a significant victory for the Chargers, who would’ve lost such a close game in recent years, whereas the Cowboys still are trying to get over the hump in finding that winning formula.

Tennessee Titans at (-5) Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Seahawks. Feels like deja vu all over again for Tennessee. Seattle’s pass rush looked much improved in Week 1, and the offense had new life under new coordinator Shane Waldron. Arizona gave the Titans similar problems last week, and now they have to go at it on the road.

Ricky: Seahawks. Probably lower than most on the Titans’ season-long outlook. Even more so after their lopsided Week 1 loss. Tennessee’s defense isn’t good, while Seattle’s D is good enough up front to slow Derrick Henry and, in turn, impede what else the Titans would like to do offensively.

(-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m

Mike: Ravens. Thought The Athletic’s Sheil Kapada raised some interesting points about the Browns’ approach to beating Cleveland last week. You have to be aggressive, which Kevin Stefanski was, going for it on fourth down and two-point conversions. John Harbaugh is similarly aggressive, and the Ravens looked like they can still run the ball Monday night despite all the injuries.

Ricky: Chiefs. Baltimore’s defense looks like a shell of itself, having lost pass rushers Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency and cornerback Marcus Peters to a season-ending injury. The Ravens could send extra bodies, as they love to do, in an effort to slow Kansas City’s high-powered offense, but a high blitz rate with ample man-to-man coverage is just asking Patrick Mahomes to feast downfield.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

Detroit Lions at (-11.5) Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.

Mike: Lions. We’re trying not to overreact here, but I’d rather lose this one and see it from the Packers than blindly trust they’re gonna bounce back and roll. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Jamaal Williams get a whole bunch of run in his return to Lambeau, and that might give the Pack some problems.

Ricky: Lions. Holding my nose and taking the points. The Lions have covered in seven of their last eight games against the Packers, and it feels like everyone is expecting Green Bay to light the world on fire.