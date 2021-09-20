NESN Logo Sign In

The “Manning Cast” was a hit for ESPN in its Week 1 debut.

And looking at the guest lineup for this week’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast with brothers Payton Manning and Eli Manning, Week 2 won’t disappoint either.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Robert Gronkowski will make an appearance with the fellow Super Bowl Champions after scoring two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gronkowski headlines a stacked lineup that also features Brett Farve, Patrick Willis and Pat McAfee.

The special broadcast was great on its own, but there’s a lot of potential for tonight. Especially if they let McAfee break down any punts.

The broadcast starts at 8:13 p.m. ET.