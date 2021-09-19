Patriots Bench Starting Right Tackle After Brutal First Half Vs. Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had better hope Trent Brown is healthy enough to return in Week 3. Because his replacement was not up to the task Sunday.

Starting at right tackle for the first time in his NFL career, Yasir Durant surrendered three first-half sacks against the New York Jets before being benched late in the second quarter.

Three sacks and counting ?#NEvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/VBh6jr1mcj — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 19, 2021

The Patriots acquired Durant from the Kansas City Chiefs after the preseason. He started one game — at right guard — for Kansas City as an undrafted rookie last season.

After Durant allowed his third sack — to Sheldon Rankins on third-and-19 — New England sat him down and inserted second-year pro Justin Herron. Herron entered the season as the Patriots’ third tackle and was Brown’s initial replacement when the latter went down with a calf injury in Week 1. He struggled in that loss to the Miami Dolphins, though, and was benched for Durant.

On the Patriots’ final offensive play of the first half Sunday, Herron suffered an injury of his own. New England can either reinsert Durant after halftime or turn to backup Yodny Cajuste, a 2019 third-round draft pick who is active for the first time in his NFL career.