Watch J.D. Martinez Hit Home Run Into Green Monster In Red Sox-Orioles

The Red Sox needed some insurance Sunday and that’s exactly what they got in the third inning thanks to J.D. Martinez.

The designate hitter upped Boston’s lead to 5-3 over the Baltimore Orioles with a solo home run that went into the Green Monster. Check it out:

The Red Sox took an early 4-0 lead over Baltimore through the first two innings of the series finale, but the Orioles were able to come within a run with a three-run third.

Martinez certainly picked a good time hit home run No. 27 on the season.