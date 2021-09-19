Watch J.D. Martinez Hit Home Run Into Green Monster In Red Sox-Orioles

No. 27 for J.D. on the season

by

The Red Sox needed some insurance Sunday and that’s exactly what they got in the third inning thanks to J.D. Martinez.

The designate hitter upped Boston’s lead to 5-3 over the Baltimore Orioles with a solo home run that went into the Green Monster. Check it out:

The Red Sox took an early 4-0 lead over Baltimore through the first two innings of the series finale, but the Orioles were able to come within a run with a three-run third.

Martinez certainly picked a good time hit home run No. 27 on the season.

